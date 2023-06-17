Menu
Barber dies after ‘sex-a-ton’ in Rivers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A barber, simply identified as Otubong, has died following an alleged marathon sex with his female partner in the Mile 2 area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday.

It was gathered that the man was seen on Thursday evening taking the lady into his room.

It was also learnt that the middle-aged man had taken some sex enhancement drugs, including alcoholic liquor.

But on Friday morning, one of his neighbours who went to check on him found his door opened.

The neighbour said, “It was early this morning (Friday) that one of his neighbours went to his house to collect something and saw that the door was open.

“He said after knocking and calling his name without a response that he decided to go and see the man.

“So he shouted and immediately rushed out and I informed other residents of what he saw. People now came, took him, and went to report the matter to the police.”

Meanwhile, a police source said that two black bullet drinks, two packs of tramadol and another sex-enhancing drug were discovered in his room.

The incident attracted residents from nearby streets, who thronged out to confirm what they heard before the matter was reported to the Azikiwe Police in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers Police Command Spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, could not be reached for comments, as at the time of filing this report. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

