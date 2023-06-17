Menu
36 Witnesses In Certificate Forgery Case Against Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 17,2023.

The governorship Election Petition Tribunal is entertaining the petition filed by Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party against Peter Mbah of the PDP.

The Labour Party in Enugu State has disclosed its readiness to bring at least 36 witnesses to testify against Governor Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Governorship Election Tribunal in Enugu State over alleged certificate forgery.

The governorship Election Petition Tribunal is entertaining the petition filed by Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party against Peter Mbah of the PDP.

Edeoga has asked the panel to disqualify Mba for allegedly forging his NYSC certificate.

Mr M. J. Numa, counsel to Mr Chijioke Edeoga, told the tribunal in Enugu yesterday that they planned to bring 28 witnesses under their control and eight subpoenaed witnesses.

Numa stated that they would need five weeks to call the witnesses and that they had agreed that the witnesses under their control would require 15 minutes for cross examination.

He also mentioned that they had arranged for an interpreter as part of the process planning.

Responding, Mbah’s and the PDP’s attorneys, Mr Wole Olanikpekun and Mr Tochukwu Maduka, argued that the FCT High Court had handled the question of alleged certificate fabrication because there was a leave of appeal and that sections 177 and 182 of the constitution had decided the problem.

Numa stated that there was no record of any appeal on the subject matter, and that the court could not speculate on the existence of such an appeal.

He claimed that the tribunal had competent jurisdiction over the subject and urged with the court to dismiss the objection.

“177 and 182 of the constitution are mutually exclusive, 182 has elaboration than 177, so they are two separate provisions that stand on their own. I therefore invite your Lordship to decline those invitations,” he was quoted as saying.

Numa stated that there was no record of any appeal on the subject matter, and that the court could not speculate on the existence of such an appeal.

He claimed that the tribunal had competent jurisdiction over the subject and urged with the court to dismiss the objection.

He further stated that the tribunal was not to decide whether or not the FCT High Court has jurisdiction.

He stated that the PDP planned to summon 54 witnesses, including subpoenaed witnesses and forensic specialists.

The tribunal’s Chairman, Justice K. M. Akano, stated that the ruling on the suspected forgery would be delivered alongside the judgment.

The chairman, on the other hand, delayed the case until June 22 for further hearing.(www.naija247news.com)

