Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Tinubu administration should target exchange rate of 500 to 600 naira, policy document says

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

LAGOS, June 16 – Nigeria should target an exchange rate of between 500 and 600 naira to the dollar, which requires reserves of up to $60 billion and a doubling of exports to support growth ambitions, a policy document prepared for the government showed.

President Bola Tinubu has moved swiftly to reform the economy since being sworn into office on May 29, scrapping a costly petrol subsidy and curbs on the foreign currency market, which saw the official rate of the naira tumble to record lows.

The report from Tinubu’s policy advisory council, seen by Reuters on Friday, proposes reforming the central bank, including a halt to its quasi-fiscal operations that accelerated under suspended governor Godwin Emefiele.

Tinubu’s spokesman, Dele Alake, did not immediately respond to telephone calls and messages to seek comment.

About $50 billion to $60 billion in reserves and monthly inflows of up to $8 billion in export earnings and other capital inflows “will be required to support the policy at an exchange rate of 500 to 600 naira to the dollar,” the report said.

This would be achieved by ramping up production of oil and gas, lifting manufacturing exports and attracting investment in light electronics assembly, fertilisers, sugar and palm oil.

But Nigeria would need to more than double exports from $42.4 billion last year. Foreign reserves, which have been falling, stood at $35.25 billion at the end of May, official data shows.

The revenue authority, customs and maritime agencies would be collapsed into a new single Nigerian Revenue Service to improve tax and revenue collection, the policy document showed.

With more revenue, the government can ramp up capital expenditure to 25% of gross domestic product from 4.1% and narrow the budget deficit to 3% of GDP, down from 4.78% estimated for this year, the document said.

Previous article
Billionaire Naval kingpins, notorious local gangs heavily involved in oil theft business – Dokubo
Next article
Nigeria’s Oil Shipping Costs Spikes as Foreign Tanker Owners Steer Clear
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Police raid kidnappers’ den, kill three cultists in Rivers.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 18,2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three more suspected cultists and kidnappers terrorising...

‘I was on set with Eddie Murphy for days but didn’t recognise him – Davido.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka...

Too Deep” -Ex-wife Of Pastor Okpongete Begs Nigerians To Ask Him To Leave Her Alone

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 18,2023. Ms. Taiwo Ajayi has called out her ex-husband,...

Unknown Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler, His 4 Children & Cart Away 100 Cows In Kaduna.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 18,2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Terrorists have killed a traditional title holder,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police raid kidnappers’ den, kill three cultists in Rivers.

Nigeria Metro News 0
June 18,2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three more suspected cultists and kidnappers terrorising...

‘I was on set with Eddie Murphy for days but didn’t recognise him – Davido.

Entertainment 0
June 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka...

Too Deep” -Ex-wife Of Pastor Okpongete Begs Nigerians To Ask Him To Leave Her Alone

Religion 0
June 18,2023. Ms. Taiwo Ajayi has called out her ex-husband,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights