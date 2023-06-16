Stock market declines by 1.32% on profit taking in MTN, others

June 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Thursday’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market closed bearish on profit taking in MTN Nigeria and other 39 stocks

The All Share Index declined by 1.32% to close at 59,195.21 points from the previous close of 59,985.10 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 1.32% to close at N32.232 trillion from the previous close of N32.662 trillion, thereby shedding N 430 billion.

An aggregate of 1.17 billion units of shares were traded in 12,611 deals, valued at about N15 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 36 equities emerged as gainers against 40 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Transcorp Hotel, MRS and Total Energy led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N13.31, N68.75 and N336.70 from the previous close of N12.10, N62.50 and N306.10 respectively.

Ikeja Hotel, ETRANZACT and GUINNESS among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.97%, 9.92% and 9.90% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Sunu Assurance led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.45 from the previous close of N0.50.

Cornerstone Insurance, MCNICHOLS and ACCESSCORP among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.73%, 9.33%, and 9.24 respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 121.5 million units of its shares in 910 deals, valued at N1.96 billion.

UBA traded about 192.8 million units of its shares in 1,142 deals, valued at N2.34 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded about 102.6 million units of its shares in 542 deals, valued at N726.7 million. .(www.naija247news.com).