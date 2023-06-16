Menu
Several Gunshots Fired as Gunmen invade Enugu Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown gunmen suspected to be armed Robbers opened fire at the popular Abakpa Market, shooting sporadically on Friday, 16 June 2023.

The shooting caused pandemonium as both traders and buyers scampered for safety.

The gunmen stormed the market at about 12 noon and robbed a Point of Sale (POS) operative at ENTRACO Park area of the market.

Eyewitness report said “the gunmen robbed a POS shop and dispossessed the owner of his 3 POS machines, money and other valuables.”

The witness who doesn’t want his name in print said they armed robbers also made away with several phones that were being charged in the shop.

“They made away with more then 8 phones the owner of the shop charges for people.

“The robbers acted like people with information because the entire operation didn’t last up to 10 minutes and because the place is usually very busy, they fired several gunshots into the air to scare people away and make way for their exit.” he concluded. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

