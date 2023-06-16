Scavengers dead, trapped in Kano demolished buildings

June 16,2023.

The Police in Kano State have confirmed that remnants of demolished buildings in Kano metropolis trapped some scavengers at Daula Hotel and Eid Praying Ground on Thursday.

Spokesman of the Kano State police command, SP. Abdullah Haruna Kiyawa stated this in a statement made available to Naija247news

Naija247news exclusively reported that one hundred and six (106) suspected scavengers were arrested for criminal offenses of trespass, mischief, and theft.

He explained that despite several warnings by the Police Command to the scavengers, they still refused to avoid movement around those sites.

“Unfortunately, on Thursday, 15th of June 2023, at about 02:30 pm, there were reports that remnants of the demolished buildings collapsed and trapped some scavengers at Daula Hotel and Eid Praying Ground,” he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police also joined rescue workers from the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, and State Government officials where they were jointly briefed on some casualties with a high chance of fatality.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

He advised parents and community leaders to warn their wards to avoid the sites for their good.