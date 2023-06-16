Menu
Politics & Govt News

Sanusi In Closed-Door Meeting With Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 16,2023.

The 14th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, on Thursday, June 15, paid a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja. ⁣

The meeting which was held after the inauguration of the National Economic Council, is coming days after Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele was suspended. The meeting is being held behind closed doors and its agenda is yet to be made public.

Sanusi served as CBN chief from June 2009 to June 2014 when Emefiele took over from him.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

