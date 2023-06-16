Reps reject motion seeking to ban Nigerians from leaving country

June 16,2023.

The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a motion seeking to declare the emigration of young Nigerians abroad, known as “japa” syndrome as a national emergency

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Philip Agbese (APC-Benue) who was based in the United Kingdom before becoming a lawmaker in Nigeria during plenary

Presenting the motion, Mr Agbese said statistics from the Nigerian economic summit, showed that a growing number of young Nigerians were relocating abroad

He said the recent reports by African Polling Institute indicated that 69 per cent of young people would opt to relocate if given the chance

He said there was a 40 per cent increase in the number of young Nigerians leaving the nation compared to the number captured in 2019, as the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) reported.

He said the UN DESA stated that international emigration from Nigeria in 2020 totalled 1.7 million, which was a substantial increase from 990,000 in 2010.

He said the growing statistics of young Nigerians leaving Nigeria and securing permanent residence in the UK, the USA, and Canada portends a grave danger for the country from economic to intellectual and social aspects.

When the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas subjected the motion to a vote, it was unanimously rejected by the lawmakers.