Police arrest armed robbers who killed a father,gang raped his two daughters in Ibadan

June 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Oyo State Police Command has arrested three members of a four-man criminal gang who killed one Makanjuola Ogedengbe and gang raped his daughters, aged 10 and 14, in Ibadan.

The suspects were paraded alongside other criminals at the Command headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Briefing newsmen, spokesperson of the command, SP Adewale Osifeso, said the suspected robbers invaded Apaataku/Onireke, Akobo Ibadan, on May 14 and dispossessed residents of their valuables but in the process killed Ogedengbe and raped his two daughters.

Osifeso noted that the case was transferred to SCID Iyaganku for investigation, adding Ibrahim Rasaq, Abiodun Olalekan and one Abolade Morenikeji earlier arrested in connection with armed robbery operation at Sawia Estate at Ogbere in Ibadan reported on 16 April 16 2023, were discovered to be the same gang that invaded Apaatuku/Onireke community.

The two raped daughters of the deceased were allegedly raped by Abolade Morenikeji and one Sodiq respectively. The said Sodiq, who was the group’s alleged leader was killed in the operation by the community security guards.

The assailants also shot at the community’s night guard who is receiving treatment.

“On 16/6/2023 at about 03300hrs, one Adebayo Salami who is a major receiver/informant of the group and landlord at Ajara Olohunda, Akobo in Ibadan was arrested in connection with the case,” the PPRO stated.

“During interrogation, he confessed to have invited the group for the robbery operation at the Apatuku area where Ogedengbe was killed and his two daughters was defiled by the robbery gang during the operation,”

One of the suspects, Abolade Morenikeji, said their gang leader, Sodiq shot him while struggling with them.

“Though I’m not the one that killed the deceased, but I’m one of those who raped his daughters. It has not been long I joined the group, this is my second operation, it was the work of devil,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).