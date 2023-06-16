Oando partners FG on renewable energy

June 16,2023.

As part of measures adopted to alleviate the severe impact of the removal of subsidy on petrol, Federal Government of Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Oando Clean Energy Limited to boost the deployment of sustainable renewable energy access across the country.

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has said that it will continue to play a key role in the nation’s off-grid renewable energy space by drawing in private sector investment, facilitating inter-sectoral collaboration and aiding the implementation and delivery of off-grid solutions nationwide.

According to the agency, the REA-Oando collaboration was targeted at exploring new approaches to clean energy development for socio-economic impact in post-subsidy Nigeria.