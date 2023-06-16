Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 22.41%- NBS

June 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Report published by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that the headline inflation rate in May 2023, increased to 22.41%, relative to April 2023 headline inflation rate which was 22.22%.

Looking at the movement, the May 2023 inflation rate showed an increase of 0.19% points when compared to April 2023 headline inflation rate.

Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 4.70% points higher compared to the rate recorded in May 2022, which was (17.71%). This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in the month of May 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (May 2022). (www.naija247news.com).