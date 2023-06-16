Missing 100-level OAU student found dead

June 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 100-level Student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile-Ife, identified as Miss Salako Treasure was on Thursday reportedly found dead in an uncompleted building in Lagere area of Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The circumstances that surrounded her death at the time of filing in this report remain cloudy.

According to the finding, a bottle of snipper that could be suspected to have been used by the deceased to claim her own life was found beside her making the incident to be a suicidal case but, at the same time, broken bottles and other injurious objects reportedly found littered the ground of the place where the body was found.

While reacting to the incident, the institution’s public relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju described the incident as unfortunate.

According to him, “the university under the administration of Vice-chancellor Professor Simeon Bamire is pained that a student of that tender age could resolve to such thing.”

“We appeal to Nigerians to be our brothers’ keeper. The filler we are getting is that she has suffered from depression and people around her knew all this, they ought to have referred her to someone elderly or someone who could be of help to her on psycho-emotional assistance”.

“We sympathize with ourselves especially the parent who lost a young future bright lady. I want to admonish that this world is filled with ups and downs.”

“Emotional, psychological, and academic frustrations should not make anyone resolve in taking his or her life.

“Her remains have been evacuated and we have involved the police in the case”.

“We had lost a part one student, a promising young lady to what was alleged to be suicide, although it happened outside campus, we are not happy that we could lose such a person under such circumstances.

Meanwhile, the state police command Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola told our reporter that, “the homicide detectives of the SCIID have begun investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the student.

According to her, “The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained as of press time and the team of detectives are already probing the cause of the death and by the grace of God, we will get to the root of the case.(www.naija247news.com).