“Freddie Leonard has replaced Yul Edochie as ambassador for popular brand” – Kemi Olunloyo alleges

June 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial Yul Edochie, a well-known actor, may no longer serve as an ambassador for Life Continental Lager Beer, according to statements made by Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo, who has stirred up controversy online.

In a recent Facebook post, Olunloyo said that Edochie’s replacement was Frederick Leonard because of what she thought to be marital issues.

She wrote:

“Life Larger Beer removes Yul Edochie as their brand ambassador, crowns a new well mannered Fedrick Leonard as new ambassador.

Congratulations to Fredrick Leonard. In PR brands factor in what can sell them positively not drama and hatred with their ambassadors.”(www.naija247news.com).