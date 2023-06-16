Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

“Freddie Leonard has replaced Yul Edochie as ambassador for popular brand” – Kemi Olunloyo alleges

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial Yul Edochie, a well-known actor, may no longer serve as an ambassador for Life Continental Lager Beer, according to statements made by Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo, who has stirred up controversy online.

In a recent Facebook post, Olunloyo said that Edochie’s replacement was Frederick Leonard because of what she thought to be marital issues.

She wrote:

“Life Larger Beer removes Yul Edochie as their brand ambassador, crowns a new well mannered Fedrick Leonard as new ambassador.

Congratulations to Fredrick Leonard. In PR brands factor in what can sell them positively not drama and hatred with their ambassadors.”(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Police arrest armed robbers who killed a father,gang raped his two daughters in Ibadan
Next article
Standard Chartered expects naira at N685/$ by June ending as Tinubu’s neoliberal reforms speed up
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Police raid kidnappers’ den, kill three cultists in Rivers.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 18,2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three more suspected cultists and kidnappers terrorising...

‘I was on set with Eddie Murphy for days but didn’t recognise him – Davido.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka...

Too Deep” -Ex-wife Of Pastor Okpongete Begs Nigerians To Ask Him To Leave Her Alone

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 18,2023. Ms. Taiwo Ajayi has called out her ex-husband,...

Unknown Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler, His 4 Children & Cart Away 100 Cows In Kaduna.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 18,2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Terrorists have killed a traditional title holder,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police raid kidnappers’ den, kill three cultists in Rivers.

Nigeria Metro News 0
June 18,2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three more suspected cultists and kidnappers terrorising...

‘I was on set with Eddie Murphy for days but didn’t recognise him – Davido.

Entertainment 0
June 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka...

Too Deep” -Ex-wife Of Pastor Okpongete Begs Nigerians To Ask Him To Leave Her Alone

Religion 0
June 18,2023. Ms. Taiwo Ajayi has called out her ex-husband,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights