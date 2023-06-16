Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Fitch affirms UBA’s B- rating with stable outlook

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Fitch Ratings has affirmed United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B-‘ with a Stable Outlook.

It has also affirmed the bank’s National Long-Term Rating at ‘A+’ and assigned a Stable Outlook.

According to Fitch, UBA Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as expressed by its ‘b-‘ Viability Rating (VR). The VR is constrained by Nigeria’s Long-Term IDRs of ‘B-‘, due to the bank’s high sovereign exposure relative to capital and the concentration of its operations in Nigeria.

Again, UBA’s National Long-Term Rating balances a strong franchise against higher leverage than higher-rated peers’.

Strong Local and Pan-African Franchise

The UK-based rating agency saidUBA has a pan-African franchise with subsidiaries in 20 countries outside of Nigeria. These contributed 46% of net income and 39% of assets at end-2022.

“We believe UBA’s ability to capitalise on business and trade flows and attract deposits across the continent is a competitive advantage relative to peers”, Fitch stated.

High Sovereign Exposure

Fitch again said the single-obligor credit concentration is moderate, with the 20-largest loans representing 113% of UBA’s Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-2022.

Oil and gas exposure (16% of gross loans at end-2022) is lower than peers’, adding, Nigerian sovereign exposure through securities and CBN cash reserves is high relative to FCC (over 350% at end-2022).

Challenging operating environment

Fitch pointed out that banks in Nigeria continue to contend with US dollar shortages and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) highly burdensome cash reserve requirement.

It, therefore, expects reform progress under the new administration, including the elimination of fuel subsidies and gradual liberalisation of the naira.

“However, we see a risk of a sharp naira depreciation due to large disparities between the official and parallel exchange rates. The CBN has increased its policy rate by 700bp since April 2022 (currently 18.5%) due to rising inflation (22% in April 2023).

Previous article
Fitch says fuel subsidy reforms credit positive for Nigeria
Next article
Fitch Affirms Nigeria’s Zenith Bank Plc at ‘B-‘; Outlook Stable
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Police raid kidnappers’ den, kill three cultists in Rivers.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 18,2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three more suspected cultists and kidnappers terrorising...

‘I was on set with Eddie Murphy for days but didn’t recognise him – Davido.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka...

Too Deep” -Ex-wife Of Pastor Okpongete Begs Nigerians To Ask Him To Leave Her Alone

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 18,2023. Ms. Taiwo Ajayi has called out her ex-husband,...

Unknown Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler, His 4 Children & Cart Away 100 Cows In Kaduna.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 18,2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Terrorists have killed a traditional title holder,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police raid kidnappers’ den, kill three cultists in Rivers.

Nigeria Metro News 0
June 18,2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three more suspected cultists and kidnappers terrorising...

‘I was on set with Eddie Murphy for days but didn’t recognise him – Davido.

Entertainment 0
June 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka...

Too Deep” -Ex-wife Of Pastor Okpongete Begs Nigerians To Ask Him To Leave Her Alone

Religion 0
June 18,2023. Ms. Taiwo Ajayi has called out her ex-husband,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights