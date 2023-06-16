Menu
Health newsPharmaceuticals

Customs Destroys N12.8bn Seized Pharmaceuticals In Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday, destroyed 96 containers of seized pharmaceutical products worth N12, 895, 571, 288 in Epe area of Lagos State.

It said most of the drugs destroyed were seized because they are either prohibited, or expired and failed to meet the statutory import guidelines of the federal government.

The drugs include but are not limited to Tramadol tablets, codeine cough syrup, Diclofenac tablets and injections, Pramo sexYagra tablets, Black cobra tablets, Sildenafil citrate tablets, and Chakapain extra tablets.

Addressing newsmen at the destruction site, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs in-charge of Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, Adonye Dappa-Williams, said all the items destroyed have been condemned by various courts of competent jurisdiction.

ACG Dappa-Williams, said the harmful effects of the illicit items on the society cannot be overemphasized, noting that they have destroyed the lives of countless number of youths, families and also led to an upsurge in crime nationwide.

“Through this destruction, we are discouraging the importation and consumption of these items. Let me also use this opportunity to thank our sister agencies for their continuous collaboration and synergy in achieving this giant stride,” he said.

Also speaking, NAFDAC’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate Officer, Jemila Ashiru, explained that, “most of these products are not registered. Some are controlled. Imagine if this huge amount of uncontrolled and unregistered drugs had gone into the markets, the damage it would have done on our people.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

