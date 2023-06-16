Court orders DSS to grant Emefiele access to family, lawyers

The Director General of the Department of State Security Service, (DSS) has been ordered to grant Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the central bank, unrestricted access to his lawyers and members of his family.

The order was granted on Friday, by Justice Hanza Mu’Azu, of the Federal High Court, sitting at Maitama, Abuja.

Emefiele’s lawyers led by JB Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, had filed the application before the court.

He informed the court that he had written letters to the DSS on June 14 , requesting to be allowed access fir the purposes of taking further instruction from his client which was turned down by the organisation.

Details shortly…