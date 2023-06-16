Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Court orders DSS to grant Emefiele access to family, lawyers

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

The Director General of the Department of State Security Service, (DSS) has been ordered to grant Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the central bank, unrestricted access to his lawyers and members of his family.

The order was granted on Friday, by Justice Hanza Mu’Azu, of the Federal High Court, sitting at Maitama, Abuja.

Read also: Stocks jump to 15-yr high, Eurobonds cool as market cheers Emefiele exit

Emefiele’s lawyers led by JB Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, had filed the application before the court.

He informed the court that he had written letters to the DSS on June 14 , requesting to be allowed access fir the purposes of taking further instruction from his client which was turned down by the organisation.

Details shortly…

Previous article
Nigeria’s Oil Shipping Costs Spikes as Foreign Tanker Owners Steer Clear
Next article
Fitch says fuel subsidy reforms credit positive for Nigeria
Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Fitch Affirms Nigeria’s Zenith Bank Plc at ‘B-‘; Outlook Stable

Gbenga Samson -
Fitch Ratings - London - 06 Jun 2023: Fitch...

Fitch affirms UBA’s B- rating with stable outlook

Gbenga Samson -
Fitch Ratings has affirmed United Bank for Africa (UBA)...

Fitch says fuel subsidy reforms credit positive for Nigeria

Joseph Adam -
The removal of fuel subsidy and President Bola Tinubu’s...

Nigeria’s Oil Shipping Costs Spikes as Foreign Tanker Owners Steer Clear

Joseph Adam -
The cost of shipping oil from Nigeria surged the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fitch Affirms Nigeria’s Zenith Bank Plc at ‘B-‘; Outlook Stable

Banks & Finance 0
Fitch Ratings - London - 06 Jun 2023: Fitch...

Fitch affirms UBA’s B- rating with stable outlook

Banks & Finance 0
Fitch Ratings has affirmed United Bank for Africa (UBA)...

Fitch says fuel subsidy reforms credit positive for Nigeria

Data & News Analysis 0
The removal of fuel subsidy and President Bola Tinubu’s...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights