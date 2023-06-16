Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Billionaire Naval kingpins, notorious local gangs heavily involved in oil theft business – Dokubo

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, on Friday, volunteered to work with other groups to stop the massive oil theft going in the region, insisting that the theft is being perpetuated by Nigeria military cabals

Dokubo while speaking with State House journalists after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the people of the Niger Delta have now resolved to ensure a zero crude oil theft in the region.

The former militant leader argued that ordinary Niger Delta citizens who are often blamed for the action are not responsible as they do not have the wherewithal to perform the stealing.

According to him, there are “notorious” Army and Naval oil kingpins that have engaged in an unprecedented crude oil theft in the last eight years.

He assured that with President Tinubu, the military kingpins have met their match as they would be flushed out of the system.

According to him, the way the oil thieves have gone about their criminal activities has stripped the people of the Niger Delta of their livelihood, noting that it is a crime against humanity.

Dokubo also alleged that it is an act of blackmail for the military to say that they have insufficient armaments to deal with insecurity, accusing them of forfeiting their weapons to the insurgents, which continued to fuel the insurgency.

Previous article
Anambra State government targets N160 billion yearly from palm oil and coconut investment.
Next article
Tinubu administration should target exchange rate of 500 to 600 naira, policy document says
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Police raid kidnappers’ den, kill three cultists in Rivers.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 18,2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three more suspected cultists and kidnappers terrorising...

‘I was on set with Eddie Murphy for days but didn’t recognise him – Davido.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka...

Too Deep” -Ex-wife Of Pastor Okpongete Begs Nigerians To Ask Him To Leave Her Alone

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 18,2023. Ms. Taiwo Ajayi has called out her ex-husband,...

Unknown Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler, His 4 Children & Cart Away 100 Cows In Kaduna.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 18,2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Terrorists have killed a traditional title holder,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police raid kidnappers’ den, kill three cultists in Rivers.

Nigeria Metro News 0
June 18,2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three more suspected cultists and kidnappers terrorising...

‘I was on set with Eddie Murphy for days but didn’t recognise him – Davido.

Entertainment 0
June 18, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka...

Too Deep” -Ex-wife Of Pastor Okpongete Begs Nigerians To Ask Him To Leave Her Alone

Religion 0
June 18,2023. Ms. Taiwo Ajayi has called out her ex-husband,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights