Wizkid picks best footballer between Messi or Ronaldo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 15, 2023.

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has picked a favourite between the two greatest active footballers, Christiano Rolando and Lionel Messi.

In a chat with Red Radio, Wizkid was asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo and after dilly-dallying, he eventually picked Ronaldo.

He said, “I don’t watch football [laughs]. Ronaldo, I guess.”

Asked who he would rather bring back to life between Fela and Bob Marley, Wizkid said, “Wow! Fela Kuti!”

The Starboy also said he would choose money over fame and Nicki Minaj over Cardi B.

Wizkid said he was tired of traffic, adding that he would choose wine over spirits.(www.naija247news.com).

EFCC sunmons former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, over launch of Nigria Air
Baba Go-fast? Nigeria’s Tinubu stuns wary investors with quick Tinubunomics reforms
