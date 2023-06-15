Menu
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu Appoints Ribadu, Edun, Alake, Five Others Special Advisers

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 15,2023.

The National Assembly had last week approved 20 Special Advisers for President Tinubu.

More than two weeks after his inauguration as President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday appointed Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun and five others as Special Advisers.

According to a release issued by State House Director of Information, Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers.

They include Mr. Dele Alake, Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy; Mr. Yau Darazo, Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs; Mr. Wale Edun, Special Adviser, Monetary Policies and Mrs. Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser, Energy.

Others are Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser, Revenue; Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, Special Adviser, Security, Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment and Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser, Health.

The National Assembly had last week approved 20 Special Advisers for President Tinubu.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

