EntertainmentNollywood

“I Suspect Yul Is Cheating On Me – Judy Austin

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The second wife of actor Yul Edochie, Judy Austin, has expressed suspicion that her hubby is having an extramarital affair.

She explained what sparked her suspicion in a video uploaded on Yul’s Facebook page.

She can be heard in the video complaining her hubby had not returned home by 2 am and failed to pick up calls despite repeated attempts to reach him.

Yul Edochie arrived while she was lamenting and she challenged him for arriving home so late.

But the actor failed to provide her with a compelling justification for arriving home late.

She then asked him if he was having an extramarital affair to which he offered no definitive response.

Judy, who evidently has access to her husband’s Facebook account, posted the video with the caption: “I suspect Yul has a girlfriend and he’s hiding it. See what happened last night. Is it fair?”

It’s unclear, though, whether there’s ‘turmoil in utopia’ or if it was simply one of their eccentric social media posts which they’ve been actively engaged in lately.(www.naija247news.com)

Nigeria’s Tinubu Names Banker Edun as Monetary Policy Adviser
2023 UTME: JAMB pays N1.5bn to CBT centres
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

