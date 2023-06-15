Menu
Hilda Baci’s award sets another record

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular chef, Hilda Baci sets another Guinness World Record with her Cook-a-Thon award as her recognition tweet becomes GWR’s all time best performing tweet.

You may recall that Guinness World Record had recognized the Nigerian talented chef weeks after she completed a 100-hour Cook-a-Thon challenge which had attracted massive support from Nigerians.

Fan’s of the Akwa Ibom chef had trooped to the official Twitter page of the Guinness World Records to react to the post.

The post had amassed a staggering amount of hits, reaching 25 million, and has at the point of writing this report, reached over 27 million reach.

Guinness World Records, completely blow by this, has described the recognition tweet as their best performing tweet of all time.

“yeah, so this is our best performing tweet of all time with nearly 25 million news feeds reached 🤯,” Guinness World Records wrote on their official Twitter page.(www.naija247news.com).

Family sacks Kanu’s lawyers, Ozekhome and Ejiofor
Investors remain bearish on Nigerian assets despite Tinubunomics
