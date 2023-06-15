Family sacks Kanu’s lawyers, Ozekhome and Ejiofor

June 15,2023.

The family of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has terminated the appointment of Mike Ozekhome, SAN; and Ifeanyi Ejiofor as his lead counsels.

The family made this known in a statement issued by Kanu’s younger brother, Kanunta Kanu,today June 15.

The statement titled ” Notice of Dismissal”, reads

“I hereby formally notify @MikeozekhomeSAN and @lfeanyiEjiofor that their services are no longer required in #MaziNnamdiKanu case pending before the Supreme court of Nigeria and all concerning him. “

Ozekhome’s alleged refusal to allow Kanu’s personal physicians access to him for the urgent ear surgery was cited by the family as part of reasons for the action.(www.naija247news.com)