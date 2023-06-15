Menu
Family sacks Kanu’s lawyers, Ozekhome and Ejiofor

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 15,2023.

The family of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has terminated the appointment of Mike Ozekhome, SAN; and Ifeanyi Ejiofor as his lead counsels.

The family made this known in a statement issued by Kanu’s younger brother, Kanunta Kanu,today June 15.

The statement titled ” Notice of Dismissal”, reads

“I hereby formally notify @MikeozekhomeSAN and @lfeanyiEjiofor that their services are no longer required in #MaziNnamdiKanu case pending before the Supreme court of Nigeria and all concerning him. “

Ozekhome’s alleged refusal to allow Kanu’s personal physicians access to him for the urgent ear surgery was cited by the family as part of reasons for the action.(www.naija247news.com)

“Cristiano Ronaldo is my very good friend” — Davido
Hilda Baci’s award sets another record
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

