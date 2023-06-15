Menu
EFCC sunmons former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, over launch of Nigria Air

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 15,2023.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to appear before the commission over the recently launched Nigeria Air.

Naija247news reports that the anti-graft agency had also questioned officials of the Nigerian Air over the recent launch of the airline in Abuja.

While the minister was due to appear before the commission within the week to answer questions related to the launch of the airline, Nigerian Air, garbed in Ethiopian colours, the commission had already grilled some supposed officials of the national carrier.

When contacted, spokesman of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that there was an ongoing investigation but could not give further details.

I can confirm that there is an ongoing investigation in that regard,” he said.

According to the report, the commission would look at the N3 billion sunk into the project though some stakeholders insisted that over N80 billion was expended on the project.

The minister had, at the twilight of the Buhari’s administration, caused the supposed launch of the Nigerian Air in Abuja using an Ethiopian aircraft.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had also consistently opposed the idea on several grounds.

Speaking on the matter recently, the spokesman of AON, Obiora Okonkwo, warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to be “blackmailed into accepting a contraption that would definitely and ultimately hurt the Nigerian economy and destroy millions of existing jobs in favour of one or two individuals.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

