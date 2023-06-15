Menu
EFCC gets Acting Chairman

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

June 15,2023.

Following the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa, as Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission by the Federal Government, Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol has stepped in as Acting Chairman of the Commission.

The commission stated this in a post on its verified Facebook page on Thursday.

Until this new role, he was the Director of Operations of the Commission.

A pioneer staff of the Commission and an illustrious member of the EFCC Cadet Course One, Mr. Chukkol is a consummate and vastly experienced investigator with speciality in cybercrime and money laundering”, the commission said.(www.naija247news.com)

 

