2023 UTME: JAMB pays N1.5bn to CBT centres

June 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has paid a total sum of N1,478,416,000.00 to owners of Non-JAMB Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide for services they rendered during the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Protocol of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Benjamin said the figure was less N59,585,000, which was part of the approved sum meant for JAMB- owned CBT centres.

He said that it was only proper to promptly settle obligations as and when due so as to promote and sustain a cordial working relationship with partners who discharged their duties creditably.

”It is to be noted that most of the centres used for the examination are not JAMB-owned while some are ICT facilities of tertiary institutions.

”This symbiotic relationship between the Board and the privately-owned CBT centres and others is collaborative in nature and is designed to ensure better quality service delivery and inclusiveness.

”Hence, the Board is proud to announce that all centres owners who rendered quality service during the just-concluded examination had been appropriately commended for a job well done and paid accordingly,” he said.

He further said that, as a responsive organisation, the board would continue to ensure that every candidate was guaranteed unfettered access to higher education through the provision of a level playing field for all.

He, therefore, reiterated the board’s commitment to continue to leverage on state-of-the-art technology, not only to deliver quality assessment but also to protect the integrity of its examinations (NAN)