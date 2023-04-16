Menu
Police find missing boy in Lagos.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

April 16, 2023.

Lagos State Police Command have found a seven-year-old missing boy, Goodluck Ifeanyi, in the Ago area of the state.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, ,the command’s spokesperson, made this known on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said the boy was seen on Wednesday night roaming in the area.

“The boy was found wandering around Ago on April 12 at about 10:00 p.m.”

According to the spokesperson, the boy claims to hail from Anambra.

Hundeyin said the boy has not been able to give further information.

The image-maker shared the picture of the boy to enable him to reunite with his family.(www.naija247news.com).

