Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentHollywoodTop Stories

Jamie Foxx ‘improving’ after’medical complication

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American actor, Jamie Foxx is ‘steadily improving’ days after he suffered a ‘medical complication.’

A source told People that the 55-year-old Oscar winner is ‘steadily improving’ following his hospitalization in Atlanta.

The actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx alerted fans about the health scare when she shared a grave statement on social media this past Wednesday.

The 29-year-old actress wrote, ‘We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

‘Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,’ she continued.

‘We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,’ the statement concluded.

At the time, sources confirmed to TMZ that Foxx’s unnamed condition was serious enough to require him to go to a hospital.

It’s unclear what symptoms the comedian may have been suffering from.

Foxx has been in Atlanta, Georgia, where he is filming the action-comedy Back In Action.

The hospitalization was serious enough that the actor’s family came from out of town to be with him.

One source added, ‘He’s communicating now, and that’s good news,’ which may imply that he was at one point unable to communicate due to the medical emergency.

Foxx shares his daughter Corinne with his ex-girlfriend Connie Kline. He also has a 13-year-old daughter Annalise, whom he shares with Kristin Grannis.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Almajiri boy found with eyes plucked out in Jigawa
Next article
Police find missing boy in Lagos.
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Local Rice Processors, Farmers Groan as Smuggled Foreign Rice Returns to Northern Nigeria Markets

Gbenga Samson -
Different brands of foreign rice, especially from Thailand and...

CPJ, CISLAC Condemn ‘Political Conviction’ of Young Journalists over Report on Drug Abuse

Kudirat Bukola -
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Civil Society...

Police find missing boy in Lagos.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Police Command have found...

Almajiri boy found with eyes plucked out in Jigawa

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Yusufa Mustapha, a 16-year-old Almajiri boy,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Local Rice Processors, Farmers Groan as Smuggled Foreign Rice Returns to Northern Nigeria Markets

Analysis 0
Different brands of foreign rice, especially from Thailand and...

CPJ, CISLAC Condemn ‘Political Conviction’ of Young Journalists over Report on Drug Abuse

Investigative News and Reports 0
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Civil Society...

Police find missing boy in Lagos.

Nigeria Security News 0
April 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Police Command have found...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com