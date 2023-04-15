Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Uzodimma Becomes Imo APC Governorship Candidate

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Read audio

April 15,2023.

Governor Hope Uzodimma has emerged as the Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate.

The Chairman of the Imo State Governorship Primary Election Committee Rear Admiral William Kayoda (rtd) declared Uzodimma as the party’s flagbearer for the November 11 exercise.

His declaration followed the party’s primary election held at the Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Friday.

Uzodimma polled 63,618 votes after the party adopted the direct primaries mode of election.

In his acceptance speech, the Governor promised to redouble his efforts in tackling insecurity and delivering good governance to the people of Imo State if re-elected.

He vowed not to disappoint the people of the state if elected for a second term and expressed optimism about winning the November exercise.(www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor 

 

 

Previous article
Nobody can force me to leave Nigeria – Peter Obi
Next article
Hot Race As 9 Contenders Scramble For Gavel
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Fashola – How Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso ‘Handed Away’ Presidential Victory To Tinubu

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 17,2023. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has...

CBN Approves George-Taylor As New MD/CEO, Heritage Bank

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), on...

Jesus Backs Arsenal To Bounce Back In Premier League Title Race

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Gabriel Jesus has tipped the Gunners to regain their...

Lagos Govt set to open Eko bridge to ease traffic.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Controller of Works in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fashola – How Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso ‘Handed Away’ Presidential Victory To Tinubu

Political parties 0
April 17,2023. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has...

CBN Approves George-Taylor As New MD/CEO, Heritage Bank

Banks & Finance 0
April 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), on...

Jesus Backs Arsenal To Bounce Back In Premier League Title Race

Sports 0
  Gabriel Jesus has tipped the Gunners to regain their...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com