Uzodimma Becomes Imo APC Governorship Candidate

April 15,2023.

Governor Hope Uzodimma has emerged as the Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate.

The Chairman of the Imo State Governorship Primary Election Committee Rear Admiral William Kayoda (rtd) declared Uzodimma as the party’s flagbearer for the November 11 exercise.

His declaration followed the party’s primary election held at the Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Friday.

Uzodimma polled 63,618 votes after the party adopted the direct primaries mode of election.

In his acceptance speech, the Governor promised to redouble his efforts in tackling insecurity and delivering good governance to the people of Imo State if re-elected.

He vowed not to disappoint the people of the state if elected for a second term and expressed optimism about winning the November exercise.(www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor