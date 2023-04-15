SIFAX Group appoints Odeyemi Group Head, Legal

Read audio

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, April 14, 2023 SIFAX Group has appointed Mrs Jesuyemisi Odeyemi, the new Group Head, Legal Services/Company Secretary.

Mr Muyiwa Akande, the Group Head, Corporate Communications, SIFAX Group, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Akande said Odeyemi would be responsible for all legal matters within the group.

He added that she would serve as the Company Secretary for all the subsidiaries.

“Odeyemi is an astute legal and finance executive, with a strong background in corporate governance, strategic management and customer experience.

“She is a graduate of the University of Ado Ekiti where she bagged a Bachelor of Law degree before proceeding to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus.

“She began her work experience as an associate counsel with both A. Nwuke & Associates and Ajose Adeogun & Associates.

“She pivoted into banking as Customer Service/Teller Team Lead at Wema Bank Plc in 2008.

“She rose to become the Business Service Manager at the bank before moving to Rhodium & Lambert Consulting as Service Quality Manager,” he said.

Akande said that in 2021, Odeyemi joined Adron Homes & Properties Ltd., as the Group Company Secretary/Director of Company & Public Affairs, where she provided full advisory services on corporate governance and legal matters.

“She is a member of many professional bodies including the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria; Chartered Institute of Arbitrators; Association of Professional Negotiators and Mediators and Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators of Nigeria,” he said.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, thr Chairman, SIFAX Group, said the appointment reflected the company’s commitment to its vision of driving business growth and delivering excellent services