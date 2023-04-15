Menu
Nobody can force me to leave Nigeria – Peter Obi

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

April 15,2023.

Peter Obi, Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the election of February 25, 2023, insisted that nobody can force him to leave Nigeria.

Earlier Mr Obi claimed that he was under pressure to leave the country but stated that he was committed to creating a new Nigeria.

Speaking in Onitsha, Anambra State during a campaign rally to garner support for Afam Ogene, the Labour Party candidate for Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Mr Obi disclosed that there are too many thieves in the country who are inflicting suffering on the masses.

He, however, stressed that the Labour Party is determined to purge the country’s political system of such people.

“So, Labour Party is fighting to create a new Nigeria. I am here with you, and nobody is going to force me to leave Nigeria,” Obi declared.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

