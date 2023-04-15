Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

NGX, stakeholders set to unfold opportunities in ETFs market

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Lagos, April 13, 2023 Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) in collaboration with key stakeholders in the capital market is to address major challenges and unfold opportunities in the Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) market.

Mr Clifford Akpolo, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, NGX in a statement made available on Thursday in Lagos, said the capital market stakeholders would provide the solutions at the upcoming NGX ETFs Conference.

Akpolo said the conference with the theme : “ETFs in the Nigerian Capital Market: Opportunities and Challenges”, is aimed at resolving the challenges experienced by issuers in the Nigerian ETF market.

He explained that the experts will provide an overview of the ETF Securities framework in Nigeria and enlighten the participants on the regulatory framework of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) around ETFs.

“The conference will hold virtually on April 19 and will feature major players in the capital market, such as retail investors, regulators, pension fund administrators, fund managers issuers, trading license holders and other institutional investors.

“We believe that the conference will further complement our efforts to boost liquidity and increase retail participation in the capital market.

“Interested participants can register through this link http://bit.ly/ngx-etfs-forum,” Apkolo added.

According to him, speakers at the event will include: Mr Dayo Obisan, Executive Commissioner, Operations, SEC, Mr Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Capital Markets, NGX, Mr Adele Hattingh, Manager, Business Development and Exchange Traded Products, Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

He named also Adeyinka Shonekan, Executive Director, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc and Oladele Sotubo, CEO, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, among others.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

