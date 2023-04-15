Naira depreciates against Dollar at the official market.

Read audio

April 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira on Friday April 14 at the official market, lost N1.17 or 0.25 per cent against the US Dollar on the last trading session of the week to close at N464.00/$1 versus Thursday’s exchange rate of N462.83/$1.

According to data from FMDQ Securities Exchange, the FX turnover for the session stood at $62.16 million, 52.7 per cent or $69.17 million lower than the $131.33 million posted a day earlier.

Also, in the parallel market, the exchange rate of the Nigerian Naira to the United States Dollar closed at N740/$1 compared with Thursday's exchange rate of N742/$1.