Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates against Dollar at the official market.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

April 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira on Friday April 14 at the official market, lost N1.17 or 0.25 per cent against the US Dollar on the last trading session of the week to close at N464.00/$1 versus Thursday’s exchange rate of N462.83/$1.

According to data from FMDQ Securities Exchange, the FX turnover for the session stood at $62.16 million, 52.7 per cent or $69.17 million lower than the $131.33 million posted a day earlier.

Also, in the parallel market, the exchange rate of the Nigerian Naira to the United States Dollar closed at N740/$1 compared with Thursday’s exchange rate of N742/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Marry your mother if you can’t trust your wife — Peter Okoye
Next article
Nigeria lost N16.25trn to crude oil theft in 12 years —NEITI.
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NASD OTC Exchange Records 0.22% Growth in One Week

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The NASD Over-the-Counter (OTC) Securities Exchange...

United Nigeria Airlines gets IOSA certification

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. United Nigeria Airlines has been successfully...

Labour Party factions produce two Imo gov flag bearers

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 17,2023. The crisis rocking the Labour Party in Imo...

Umahi didn’t request N33bn loan approval – Ebonyi Assembly

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 17,2023. The Majority Leader of the Ebonyi State House...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NASD OTC Exchange Records 0.22% Growth in One Week

SEC Nigeria 0
April 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The NASD Over-the-Counter (OTC) Securities Exchange...

United Nigeria Airlines gets IOSA certification

Aviation 0
April 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. United Nigeria Airlines has been successfully...

Labour Party factions produce two Imo gov flag bearers

2023 Elections 0
April 17,2023. The crisis rocking the Labour Party in Imo...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com