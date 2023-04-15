Menu
Marry your mother if you can’t trust your wife — Peter Okoye

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

April 15, 2023.

Peter Okoye, of the P-square music group,A has reacted to the divorce saga of the Paris Saint-Germain and the Morocco national team defender, Achraf Hakimi.

Achraf Hakimi Mouh is a Moroccan professional footballer, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and the Morocco national team. Achraf wife Hildo recently asked for a divorce according to reports.

She was asking for half of Hakimi‘s assets and fortune, but she was surprised when she learned that he has nothing in his name. The beneficiary of Hakimi’s salary and wealth is none other than his mother, who has been receiving his wages on her bank account for several years.

Reacting to this, several social media users, particularly men, hailed the Moroccan, saying it was the best move to take.

But Peter Okoye, popularly known by his stage name, Mr P took to his Twitter handle to counter their assertion, saying they should have married their mothers instead.

He wrote, “Like I don’t get it. The truth is bitter but needs to be told. If you don’t trust her, then don’t marry as simple as that. Or are you expecting your wife to suffer after a divorce?

“Remember! The one you trusted with all your property in the name of Mother was once your father’s wife.

“The mother u are clamoring about was/is also somebody’s wife at some point, before she became his mother. What if she was treated the same way? Pls Marry your Mother!

“Make all of una go marry una Mama!… no time! Since Hakimi sense wan ki una”. (www.naija247news.com).

