Kidnappers abduct three in Ondo

April 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown Hoodlums have abducted three residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to report, the victims were kidnapped in the Isinigbo-Odegede area of Igoba in Akure North Local Council Area of Ondo, on Thursday night, April 13.

Names of the victims were given as Mr. Omololu Adeseye, Mr. Paul and another man popularly called Vulcaniser in the area.

The Obaloogun of Igoba, Oba Adinlewa Adeniyi, in a brief statement, appealed to relevant agencies to beef up security in the area. (www.naija247news.com).