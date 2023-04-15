Jigan withdraws legal case against singer Asake

Read audio

April 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Abimbola Kazeem, popularly known as Jigan Baba Oja has made a U-turn on his earlier threat against Asake.

Actor Jigan earlier, had called out Asake for taking a swipe at him in his song and threatened to take legal action against him.

But in a post and video accompanied by a credit alert screenshot on his social media handle, Jigan declared love for Asake.

Sharing a blurred screenshot alert, Jigan stated that no one should ever fight Asake on his behalf again.

He laid a curse on anyone who would fight the singer over him.(www.naija247news.com).