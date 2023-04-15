Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Jigan withdraws legal case against singer Asake

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

April 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Abimbola Kazeem, popularly known as Jigan Baba Oja has made a U-turn on his earlier threat against Asake.

Actor Jigan earlier, had called out Asake for taking a swipe at him in his song and threatened to take legal action against him.

But in a post and video accompanied by a credit alert screenshot on his social media handle, Jigan declared love for Asake.

Sharing a blurred screenshot alert, Jigan stated that no one should ever fight Asake on his behalf again.

He laid a curse on anyone who would fight the singer over him.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Personal savings, Incomes erode as March food inflation spikes 22.04%
Next article
Almajiri boy found with eyes plucked out in Jigawa
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NAFDAC grants approval to Oxford’s malaria vaccine

Yetunde Kolawale -
LAGOS - Nigeria's food and drug regulator has...

Exxon declares force majeure on crude liftings in Nigeria

Joseph Adam -
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM.N) in Nigeria declared force majeure...

Ogun Woman sells daughter to settle debt.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Olaide Adekunle, a 33-year-old woman,   has...

GTCO’s profit dips to 4yr-low as Ghana’s debt default bites

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO)’s...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NAFDAC grants approval to Oxford’s malaria vaccine

Pharmaceuticals 0
LAGOS - Nigeria's food and drug regulator has...

Exxon declares force majeure on crude liftings in Nigeria

Big Oil 0
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM.N) in Nigeria declared force majeure...

Ogun Woman sells daughter to settle debt.

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Olaide Adekunle, a 33-year-old woman,   has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com