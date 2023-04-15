Menu
Search
Subscribe
Industrial Inflation

Global food prices remain at historic high

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Read audio

Abuja, April 13, 2023 Global food prices may have eased since the onset of Russia’s war in Ukraine but remains at historic high, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This is according to the Recent Global Food Security Update, entilted “Recent Development, Outlook, and IMF Engagement Reported”.

A copy of the report was obtained from the IMF website by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

The report showed that as of February 2023, global food prices had returned to their prewar levels but remained significantly higher than before COVID-19.”

The report said food prices had increased substantially on the back of pandemic-induced supply-chain disruptions, gaining 39 per cent between January 2020 and February 2022.

It said Russia’s war in Ukraine and export bans in some large producer countries had further exacerbated pressures on key cereal, energy, and fertilizer markets.

“Thus, leading global food prices to increase by another 10 per cent between February and April 2022.”

Adjusted for inflation, the report said global food prices reached a 60-year high in March 2022.

“Since then, the Black Sea Grain Initiative has allowed grain exports from Ukraine to resume.

“Some export bans were reversed, and food production levels exceeded expectations in some of the main exporting countries like Australia and Russia.

It said these trends had contributed to taming pressures on most food markets.

The report, however, said international rice prices, which were broadly stable in
2022, had continued to increase rapidly in 2023.

It attribitbuted the increase to the supply constraints and high domestic demand in some exporting countries.

The report said targeted assistance to the most vulnerable households could help countries withstand the fallout of the ongoing food crisis while building longer-term resilience.

” This should be combined with policy measures to support trade and agriculture systems, including measures to better cope with climate shocks.”

The report said the IMF, working in close cooperation with other international organisations, had continued to contribute to international efforts to alleviate food insecurity.

“The IMF has done this by providing policy advice, capacity development, and financial support through the Food Shock Window and Upper Credit Tranche Arrangements.

“Also through new commitments to countries particularly affected by the global food crisis totaling 13.2 billion dollars since February 2022, of which 3.7 billion dollars has been disbursed as of March 2023.”

The report said the World Bank Group had continued to respond to the Food and Nutrition Security (FNS) crisis through a targeted and scaled-up multisectoral approach to address both short-term and longer-term needs.

” The World Bank FNS commitments delivered to date are almost 16 billion dollars, nearly evenly split between short-term response (8.8 billion dollars ) and long-term resilience response (7.2 billion dollars).

“Disbursements from World Bank’s new lending stand at 2.6 billion dollars (21 per cent of the commitment amounts), and on the portfolio side, 5.3 billion dollars has been disbursed since April 2022.”

It said more than 40 per cent cover Africa, and more than 30 per cent cover fragile, conflict and violence-affected countries.

“These interventions primarily come from agriculture, social protection,
and health and nutrition operations reflecting both crisis support and long-term response.”

It said the World Bank’s financing had expanded to 86 countries (about 60 per cent in Africa), covering nearly every hunger hotspot.

The report said the interventions were expected to strengthen FNS of more than 296 million beneficiaries in the coming years.

According to the report, almost half of these beneficiaries live in fragile, conflict- and violence-affected contexts, and half are women.

Previous article
SEC optimistic of ISB passage before May 29
Next article
NGX, stakeholders set to unfold opportunities in ETFs market
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Shipowners assure NIMASA of proper utilisation of Cabotage Fund

Joseph Adam -
Lagos, April 13, 2023 Dr Mkgeorge Onyung, the...

SEC expresses zero tolerance to money laundering, others

Gbenga Samson -
Abuja, April 14, 2023 The Securities and Extechange Commission,...

Nigeria to translate researches into commercialisation — TETFund

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Abuja, April 13, 2023(NAN) The Tertiary Education Trust Fund...

NGX, stakeholders set to unfold opportunities in ETFs market

Godwin Okafor -
Lagos, April 13, 2023 Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Shipowners assure NIMASA of proper utilisation of Cabotage Fund

Maritime 0
Lagos, April 13, 2023 Dr Mkgeorge Onyung, the...

SEC expresses zero tolerance to money laundering, others

Capital Market Data 0
Abuja, April 14, 2023 The Securities and Extechange Commission,...

Nigeria to translate researches into commercialisation — TETFund

Colleges 0
Abuja, April 13, 2023(NAN) The Tertiary Education Trust Fund...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com