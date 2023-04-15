Menu
Banks & Finance

Fidelity Bank Announces Private Placement Result.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 15, 2023.

Fidelity Bank plc has announced the result of the Private Placement of 3,037,414,308 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N4.60 per share, which opened on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 and closed on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The bank said two applications were received for a total of 3,037,414,308 ordinary shares in connection with the Private Placement. All applications were received within the Offer period of Wednesday, February 22, 2023 and Thursday, February 23, 2023.

“The two applications for a total of 3,037,414,308 ordinary shares were found to be valid, accepted and processed accordingly. The Private Placement was therefore 100 percent subscribed,” Fidelity Bank said in a notice at the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cleared the Basis of Allotment. CSCS accounts of successful allotees will be credited with shares allotted, not later than Friday, May 5, 2023 by the Registrars to Fidelity Bank Plc, First Registrars & Investor Services Limited.(www.naija247news.com).

