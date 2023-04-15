Menu
Almajiri boy found with eyes plucked out in Jigawa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Yusufa Mustapha, a 16-year-old Almajiri boy, has been found dead, with his eyes plucked out.

DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam confirmed, Spokesman of  command, Spokesman of the Police Command in Jigawa confirmed the incident in a statement issued to Naija247news.

He said the incident happened on Friday at about 1515hrs in a bush at Shiwarin, Kiyawa Local Government.

According to him, “information at the command’s disposal revealed that one Mallam Mustapha reported that on the same date at about 0800hrs one of his students (almajiri) by name Yusufa Mustapha, 16yrs, went to the bush to get firewood.

“He explained that the victim didn’t come back; later, he was discovered in the bush, one of his eyes was removed by an unknown person.”

Shiisu said the victim was taken to Dutse General Hospital for examination and was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Investigations are on to trace the perpetrators of the crime, he said (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

