Politics & Govt News

Yahaya Bello Endorses Ododo As Onoja, Others Quit Kogi APC Primary

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

April 14,2023.

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Kogi State scheduled for Friday, the Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja; and the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Mohammed Asuku have withdrawn from the race.

This was announced at a stakeholders’ meeting held on Thursday at the party secretariat in Lokoja, the state capital.

The meeting was hosted by Governor Yahaya Bello, who unveiled his preferred candidate in the person of the Auditor General of the state, Ahmed Ododo.

Meanwhile, Onoja and Asuku announced their withdrawal from the governorship race via their respective verified Facebook pages shortly after the meeting in Lokoja.

The deputy governor, whom many had thought will succeed Bello before now, posted a cryptic message on his Facebook, which reads: “To God be the glory for life and divine health. My appreciation to my leader, HE Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and all my supporters for your love and prayers. Let love, patience, and perseverance lead. I am forever grateful.”

On his part, Asuku, who was also seen as a frontrunner because of his closeness to the governor, posted, “I sincerely appreciate His Excellency, my benefactor, for all that Allah has been using him to do in my life.

“As such, I hereby submit myself publicly to the decision taken today and I will forever live to remain loyal and dedicated to the decision of my party as I enjoin all my well wishers to work with us for our great party APC to become victorious in the November 11th General Election.”

In a similar development, other aspirants like David Jimoh, Ashiru Idris, Okala Yakubu, and Momoh Jubril have also withdrawn from the race.

However, the Chairman of the primary committee and Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawale said that all other aspirants who have not withdrawn from the race are free to participate in Friday’s primary to be held across the state.(www.naija247news.com).

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

