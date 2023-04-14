Menu
Trader, 46, arraigned for allegedly assaulting wife, daughter

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Lagos, April 14, 2023.

A 46-year-old trader, Kelvin Ibo, was on Friday docked before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting his wife and injuring his 16-year-old daughter.

The defendant, residing at 10 Jimin Balogun Street, Ikosi-Ketu, Lagos, is being charged with assault and indecent treatment of a child.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that Ibo committed the offence at about 2.00 p.m. on Jan. 30, at the family residence.

Perezi said that Ibo’s wife, Mrs Oluchi Eze, reported to the police that her husband had been abusing her physically and emotionally since 2020.

He said that the defendant physically assaulted his wife and in the process inflicted injury on their 16-year-old daughter.

”In the process of beating them, he poured away a pot of stew being prepared by the wife and broke a standing mirror valued at N150,000,” he said.

Perezi said the offences contravened Sections 135, 173 and 350 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Naija247news  reports that Section 137 of the law prescribes a seven-year jail term for anyone found guilty of treating children indecently.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O Tanimola granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 3, for mention. (www.naija247news.com)

