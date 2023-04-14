Menu
Tiwa Savage Escapes 'Kidnap' Attempt,Suspects Arrested

April 14, 2023.

Popular singer, Tiwa Savage has confirmed escaping from a security breach at her residence – widely reported online as a kidnap attempt.

The talented singer made the revelation on her Instagram handle via a statement signed by her management.

The statement reads: “Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday 13th April 2023 there was a major security breach at the residence of musician Tiwa Savage.

“A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi.

“Ms Savage and her family are safe and well”. (www.naija247news.com).

