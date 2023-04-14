Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market declines marginally by 0.02

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

April 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Investor sentiment was weak on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on Thursday as the All Share Index declined by 0.02% to close at 51,944.58 points from the previous close of 51,953.41 points.

The Market Capitalisation was down also by 0.02% to close at N28.295 trillion from the previous close of N28.300 trillion, thereby shedding N5 billion.

An aggregate of 302.9 million units of shares were traded in 3,743 deals, valued at N2 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 18 equities emerged as gainers against 21 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

TRANSCORP led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N1.54 from the previous close of 1.40.

WAPIC, Champion Breweries and Mutual Benefits among other gainers also grew their share prices by 7.69%, 7.64% and 6.25% respectively.

Percentage Losers

May & Baker led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N4.05 from the previous close of N4.50.

Ikeja Hotel, MULTIVERSE and Academy Press among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.24%, 7.60% and 6.67% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 107 million units of its shares in 186 deals, valued at N162.8 million.

Fidelity Bank traded about 39 million units of its shares in 153 deals, valued at N206 million.

UBA traded about 22.6 million units of its shares in 247 deals, valued at N190 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Aviation: Workers issues warning strike over minimum wage
Next article
Trader, 46, arraigned for allegedly assaulting wife, daughter
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Fire Guts Buildings At Randle Avenue, Surulere, Lagos

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. There has been a fire accident...

I am separated from my wife for real – Basketmouth

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth...

Lekki Gardens Redeems N3.48bn Series 1 of N25bn Commercial Paper Programme

Avatar photo Emman Tochi -
Lekki Gardens is pleased to announce the successful redemption...

Choose what to spend your time on! Body or Character – UTI Nwachukwu

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Uti Nwachukwu is a style icon,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fire Guts Buildings At Randle Avenue, Surulere, Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. There has been a fire accident...

I am separated from my wife for real – Basketmouth

Entertainment 0
April 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth...

Lekki Gardens Redeems N3.48bn Series 1 of N25bn Commercial Paper Programme

Financials 0
Lekki Gardens is pleased to announce the successful redemption...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com