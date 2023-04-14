Stock market declines marginally by 0.02

Read audio

April 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Investor sentiment was weak on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on Thursday as the All Share Index declined by 0.02% to close at 51,944.58 points from the previous close of 51,953.41 points.

The Market Capitalisation was down also by 0.02% to close at N28.295 trillion from the previous close of N28.300 trillion, thereby shedding N5 billion.

An aggregate of 302.9 million units of shares were traded in 3,743 deals, valued at N2 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 18 equities emerged as gainers against 21 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

TRANSCORP led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N1.54 from the previous close of 1.40.

WAPIC, Champion Breweries and Mutual Benefits among other gainers also grew their share prices by 7.69%, 7.64% and 6.25% respectively.

Percentage Losers

May & Baker led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N4.05 from the previous close of N4.50.

Ikeja Hotel, MULTIVERSE and Academy Press among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.24%, 7.60% and 6.67% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 107 million units of its shares in 186 deals, valued at N162.8 million.

Fidelity Bank traded about 39 million units of its shares in 153 deals, valued at N206 million.

UBA traded about 22.6 million units of its shares in 247 deals, valued at N190 million.(www.naija247news.com).