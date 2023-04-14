Seplat confirms immigration suit against CEO

Read audio

Lagos, April 13, 2023 Seplat Energy says it is aware of a suit filed at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, by the Nigeria Immigration Service, acting for the Federal Government, against the company and some of its directors and officers.

The company said this in a corporate disclosure made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) on Thursday.

The statement signed by the company’s Board Chairman, Mr Basil Omiyi, said that the suit is in relation to the immigration status of the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy Plc, Mr Roger Brown, and the withdrawal of his immigration visa by the Ministry of Interior.

The company said it refers to its announcement of March 9 and continues to follow the rule of law and uphold high standards of corporate governance.

“Seplat Energy remains confident that it has provided all of the required documentation to the Ministry of Interior and the judicial process will address the circumstances appropriately, while it continues to engage and cooperate with the immigration authorities in Nigeria,” it said.

The company also said that the announcement was made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer’s Rule)