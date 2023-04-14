NNPC Retail Ltd. restates commitment to OTL conference 2023

Read audio

Lagos April 13, 2023 The Managing Director, Nigerian National petroleum Commission Retail Ltd., (NRL), Mr Huub Stokman, has restated the company’s commitment to the Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) Conference, 2023.

Stockman said this when the OTL Advisory Board paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Lagos.

Stockman noted that the commitment was as a result of its continued faith in the Nigerian downstream energy sector.

Naija247news reports that the Oil Trading and Logistics Conference 2023, is a week long event which would feature notable presentations, exhibitions, panel discussions, stakeholders engagement sessions and networking sessions with downstream industry bigwigs.

Stokman said that in spite of the challenges that the industry currently face, the future of the sector was still promising.

“As the dynamics of the downstream market keeps changing, it is worthy of note to improve on the programmes for the event with the goal of ramping up the solutions for a more robust downstream secto,” he said.

Stokman added that as customer engagement lies at the heart of productivity for the downstream sector, the OTL team should look towards providing solutions which focus on delivering value to the customers.

“First, in the downstream business is our customers. We need to do some research on the voice of the customer. I have done it in other countries.

“We interviewed the customers in our market research. We have to know what the consumers want.

“We should look to the past to find out that whatever is discussed is fresh and adds to what has been discussed last year. We can also bring in solutions from what happens in other countries, talk about it and get stakeholders to engage,” he said.

On his part, the Executive Vice Chairman, OTL Downstream Week, Dr Emeka Akabogu, thanked the NRL boss for setting the pace for the Nigerian petroleum downstream industry through his company’s support for the event last year and its commitment towards the 2023 conference.

Also, Chairman of OTL Advisory Board, Mr Tunji Oyebanji, said that the plan was to make the conference wider in outreach and participation across the downstream.

“This is so that whatever initiatives talked about, policy advocacy can be embraced by the whole industry for much participation across board and not just major players in the industry,” he said.

Oyebanji sought their continued support in trying to make this year’s conference a more successful outing than the last year.

The meeting ended with Akabogu presenting a copy of the picture story of OTL Conference 2022 to the NRL boss.