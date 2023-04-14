Nigerian Naira appreciates marginally against US Dollar 

Read audio

April 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira appreciates marginally against dollar.

In the official market, the Naira appreciated against the American Dollar on Thursday by 84 Kobo or 0.18 per cent to trade at N462.83/$1 compared with the previous trading session’s N463.67/$1, as the value of forex transactions increased by 54.2 per cent to $46.14 million to $131.33 million from $85.19 million.

Similarly, the Nigerian currency crashed by N4 against the US Dollar yesterday in the black market to trade at N742/$1 compared with Wednesday’s closing price of N738/$1.(www.naija247news.com).