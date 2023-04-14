Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Nigerian Naira appreciates marginally against US Dollar 

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

April 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira appreciates marginally against dollar.

In the official market, the Naira appreciated against the American Dollar on Thursday by 84 Kobo or 0.18 per cent to trade at N462.83/$1 compared with the previous trading session’s N463.67/$1, as the value of forex transactions increased by 54.2 per cent to $46.14 million to $131.33 million from $85.19 million.

Similarly, the Nigerian currency crashed by N4 against the US Dollar yesterday in the black market to trade at N742/$1 compared with Wednesday’s closing price of N738/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
2 men in court for alleged N10m car theft
Next article
Yahaya Bello Endorses Ododo As Onoja, Others Quit Kogi APC Primary
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote Sugar pays N18.22bn Dividends, to produce 170,000 Tonnes next season

Godwin Okafor -
Despite the economic headwinds that characterised 2022, Dangote...

A Lacklustre 2.08% w/w Performance From the NGX as Investors Stay Cautious…

Godwin Okafor -
The Nigerian stock market suffered loss for another week...

FGN Bond Yields Move in Mixed Directions as Traders Position Ahead of the Auction…

Godwin Okafor -
In the just concluded week, sentiment in the secondary...

Stop Rate for 364-day Bill Moderates to 14.70%…

Godwin Okafor -
During the week under review, the Apex Bank refinanced...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Dangote Sugar pays N18.22bn Dividends, to produce 170,000 Tonnes next season

Analysis 0
Despite the economic headwinds that characterised 2022, Dangote...

A Lacklustre 2.08% w/w Performance From the NGX as Investors Stay Cautious…

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
The Nigerian stock market suffered loss for another week...

FGN Bond Yields Move in Mixed Directions as Traders Position Ahead of the Auction…

FGN Bonds 0
In the just concluded week, sentiment in the secondary...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com