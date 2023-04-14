Menu
NBCC champions UK bound trade mission to attract FDI

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Lagos, April 13, 2023 The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has unveiled plans for a outward trade mission to the United Kingdom (UK) to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria and strengthen bilateral relations between both countries.

Mr Akin Osuntoki, Vice President and Chairman, Trade and Investment, NBCC, during a news conference on Thursday in Lagos.

The trade mission has the theme: “Paving the Way for Growth”.

Naija247news reports that NBCC established in 1977 is a foremost bi-lateral chamber of commerce in Nigeria, focused on fostering goodwill and increasing trade and investment opportunities between Nigeria and Britain.

Also, the total trade in goods and services between the UK and Nigeria was 6.7 billion pounds by the fourth quarter of 2022; an increase of 84.1 per cent when compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Osuntoki, also CEO, Richardson Oil and Gas Ltd., said that the trade mission was in furtherance of NBCC’s commitment to expanding business opportunities for members and prospects.

He stated that the trade mission scheduled for May 21-27, 2023 in London and Birmingham, UK, had a multi-sector focus, particularly non-oil products and services.

According to him, its objectives which are numerous will develop partnerships between the UK and Nigerian businesses as well as promote the ease of doing business in the country, to attract foreign investors.

He added that the mission would engage with Nigerians in the Diaspora, business leaders in the UK, trade-related government officials, and UK-based chambers of commerce.

“This mission will also feature business roundtable at the Nigerian High Commission, Business to Business (B2B) meetings (London & Birmingham), golf tournament, business lecture at Warwick University and others.

“It would also provide access to British companies and businessmen wishing to invest in Nigeria and those with interests in seeking representatives orpartners in Nigeria.

“By this mission, the NBCC is committed to changing the Nigerian narrative and offer a new face of the Nigerian private sector by presenting a high-level delegation of business leaders from Nigeria.

“Whatever we do on the mission would open the door for expansion, new ventures and a sustainable relationship between both countries.

“We still have few slots to all seeking to participate, explore and network in the UK, while advertisement placements opportunities are available in the trade mission brochure,” he said.

Osuntoki said that some of the sectors that would be represented at the mission include; financial institutions and advisory, legal, economy, oil and gas, government organisations and agriculture.

Others, he said, are manufacturing and engineering, construction and real estate, communications, media and marketing, technology, creatives and cultural and energy sectors.

Naija247news also reports that the 2023 trade mission is in partnership with the Department of International Trade (DIT), Institute of Directors (IoD), British Airways, and WakaNow.

Nasarawa Police rescue Kidnapped victims.
Seplat confirms immigration suit against CEO
