Nasarawa Police rescue Kidnapped victims.

April 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Three suspected kidnappers where caught by the Nasarawa State Police Command.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police spokesman, stated in Lafia that police received a report on Thursday that the kidnappers abducted their victim on Assakio/Sabon Vida Road in Lafia and a manhunt was launched for the assailants.

One of the suspected kidnappers, Friday Orshio of the Gidan Adamu community was arrested in the state.

He added that the victim was rescued unhurt and had been reunited with his family.

Nansel stated also that one locally-fabricated revolver gun and seven rounds of 6.72mm ammunition were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

The incident took place on Friday around 2am , police operatives came in contact with the kidnappers and a gun duel ensued.(www.naija247news.com).