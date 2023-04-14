Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Security News

Nasarawa Police rescue Kidnapped victims.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

April 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Three suspected kidnappers where caught  by the Nasarawa State Police Command.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police spokesman,     stated in Lafia that police received a report on Thursday that the kidnappers abducted their victim on Assakio/Sabon Vida Road in Lafia and a manhunt was launched for the assailants.

One of the suspected kidnappers, Friday Orshio of the Gidan Adamu community was arrested in the state.

He added that the victim was rescued unhurt and had been reunited with his family.

Nansel stated also that one locally-fabricated revolver gun and seven rounds of 6.72mm ammunition were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

The incident took place on Friday around 2am , police operatives came in contact with the kidnappers and a gun duel ensued.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Silicon Valley Bank: NDIC tasks regulators on risk management
Next article
NBCC champions UK bound trade mission to attract FDI
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Serie A: Sassuolo Stun Juventus To Dent Champions League Hopes

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Gregoire Defrel scored the only goal as  Sassuolo defeated...

Antony Shines As Manchester United Pip Nottingham Forest

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Antony scored and set up a Diogo Dalot goal...

Griezmann Leads Atletico Madrid Past Almeria

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Atletico Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 13 league...

Lagos State is the right place for investment in Nigeria, Sanwo-Olu woos American investors

Godwin Okafor -
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged existing...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Serie A: Sassuolo Stun Juventus To Dent Champions League Hopes

Sports 0
  Gregoire Defrel scored the only goal as  Sassuolo defeated...

Antony Shines As Manchester United Pip Nottingham Forest

Sports 0
  Antony scored and set up a Diogo Dalot goal...

Griezmann Leads Atletico Madrid Past Almeria

Sports 0
  Atletico Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 13 league...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com