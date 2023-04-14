Menu
Search
Subscribe
English Premier League

Mane to remain at Bayern Munich after altercation with Sane

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Read audio

Berlin, April 13, 2023 Mane is to remain at Bayern Munich after an alleged altercation with Leroy Sane following their 0-3 loss in the UEFA Champions League at Manchester City on Tuesday.

This development came to the fore after a meeting on Wednesday evening between the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Oliver Kahn and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic.

It was decided at the meeting that the club would not prematurely end Mane’s contract, which runs until 2025.

A media report in Germany has it that everything has been cleared up between the two players, but Mane is expected to pay a fine.

Some reports had it that Mane hit Sane in the face and both players had to be separated by team-mates.

The reports also added that the two already had a dispute on the pitch late in Tuesday’s game over a pass movement between them which went wrong.

A statement from the club should be released by the end of the week, one of the reports said.

But club coach Thomas Tuchel is attending a news conference on Friday and the topic is expected to be mentioned.

Sane was a starter in the first leg quarter-final match, while Mane came on as a substitute in the 69th minute.

Bayern Munich face a big challenge in the return leg next week if they want to advance.

Bayern Munich did not want to comment when approached by the media, but statements from the players have been requested.

The Senegal international joined Bayern Munich in July 2022, as the club hoped he could replace Robert Lewandowski, who moved to FC Barcelona last summer.

Mane, however, has not been able so far to fulfill the role of top goal scorer.

Since a long-term injury which ruled him out of the World Cup in Qatar in December, he has been struggling to find his best form

Previous article
I Regret Falling Out With Tonto Dikeh – Bobrisky
Next article
Tiwa Savage Escapes ‘Kidnap’ Attempt,Suspects Arrested
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Serie A: Sassuolo Stun Juventus To Dent Champions League Hopes

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Gregoire Defrel scored the only goal as  Sassuolo defeated...

Antony Shines As Manchester United Pip Nottingham Forest

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Antony scored and set up a Diogo Dalot goal...

Griezmann Leads Atletico Madrid Past Almeria

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Atletico Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 13 league...

Lagos State is the right place for investment in Nigeria, Sanwo-Olu woos American investors

Godwin Okafor -
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged existing...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Serie A: Sassuolo Stun Juventus To Dent Champions League Hopes

Sports 0
  Gregoire Defrel scored the only goal as  Sassuolo defeated...

Antony Shines As Manchester United Pip Nottingham Forest

Sports 0
  Antony scored and set up a Diogo Dalot goal...

Griezmann Leads Atletico Madrid Past Almeria

Sports 0
  Atletico Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 13 league...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com