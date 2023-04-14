Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

Lekki Gardens Redeems N3.48bn Series 1 of N25bn Commercial Paper Programme

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Read audio

Lekki Gardens is pleased to announce the successful redemption and repayment to all subscribers of its N3.48bn Series 1 (Tranche A) Commercial Paper issuance under the N25bn Commercial Paper Programme approved by FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited in June 2022.

The company is grateful to the market for the support and confidence reposed in her brand and operations. Dr. Richard Nyong OON, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Gardens while speaking on the successful CP redemption stated “We very much appreciate the support and confidence of the market and are happy to have fully redeemed and repaid all subscribers to our first Commercial Paper issuance.”

He added “This redemption is another testament to the strength and resilience of our business despite the very challenging operating environment. The past year was characterized by major headwinds which included the sustained increases in construction material prices, unprecedented rise in energy costs, further weakening of the local currency, rising inflation and interest rates among other factors. But we continue to take all necessary measures to remain focused and adaptable to sustain the brand’s consistent growth and performance over the years.”

The company’s debut into the local Debt Capital Market was in 2021 when she raised N3.5 billion in 3-year tenured Private Notes under the Private Corporate Bond (PCB) window of the FMDQ. The company has to date successfully met all coupon payments in line with the terms of the notes.

Lekki Gardens intends to pursue further capital-raise opportunities in the domestic capital market to support its growth strategy. The company remains committed to delivering value to its various stakeholders and is confident in its capacity and ability to continue to blaze the trail in her sector.

Previous article
Choose what to spend your time on! Body or Character – UTI Nwachukwu
Next article
I am separated from my wife for real – Basketmouth
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote Sugar pays N18.22bn Dividends, to produce 170,000 Tonnes next season

Godwin Okafor -
Despite the economic headwinds that characterised 2022, Dangote...

A Lacklustre 2.08% w/w Performance From the NGX as Investors Stay Cautious…

Godwin Okafor -
The Nigerian stock market suffered loss for another week...

FGN Bond Yields Move in Mixed Directions as Traders Position Ahead of the Auction…

Godwin Okafor -
In the just concluded week, sentiment in the secondary...

Stop Rate for 364-day Bill Moderates to 14.70%…

Godwin Okafor -
During the week under review, the Apex Bank refinanced...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Dangote Sugar pays N18.22bn Dividends, to produce 170,000 Tonnes next season

Analysis 0
Despite the economic headwinds that characterised 2022, Dangote...

A Lacklustre 2.08% w/w Performance From the NGX as Investors Stay Cautious…

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
The Nigerian stock market suffered loss for another week...

FGN Bond Yields Move in Mixed Directions as Traders Position Ahead of the Auction…

FGN Bonds 0
In the just concluded week, sentiment in the secondary...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com