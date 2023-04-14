Lekki Gardens Redeems N3.48bn Series 1 of N25bn Commercial Paper Programme

Read audio

Lekki Gardens is pleased to announce the successful redemption and repayment to all subscribers of its N3.48bn Series 1 (Tranche A) Commercial Paper issuance under the N25bn Commercial Paper Programme approved by FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited in June 2022.

The company is grateful to the market for the support and confidence reposed in her brand and operations. Dr. Richard Nyong OON, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Gardens while speaking on the successful CP redemption stated “We very much appreciate the support and confidence of the market and are happy to have fully redeemed and repaid all subscribers to our first Commercial Paper issuance.”

He added “This redemption is another testament to the strength and resilience of our business despite the very challenging operating environment. The past year was characterized by major headwinds which included the sustained increases in construction material prices, unprecedented rise in energy costs, further weakening of the local currency, rising inflation and interest rates among other factors. But we continue to take all necessary measures to remain focused and adaptable to sustain the brand’s consistent growth and performance over the years.”

The company’s debut into the local Debt Capital Market was in 2021 when she raised N3.5 billion in 3-year tenured Private Notes under the Private Corporate Bond (PCB) window of the FMDQ. The company has to date successfully met all coupon payments in line with the terms of the notes.

Lekki Gardens intends to pursue further capital-raise opportunities in the domestic capital market to support its growth strategy. The company remains committed to delivering value to its various stakeholders and is confident in its capacity and ability to continue to blaze the trail in her sector.