I Regret Falling Out With Tonto Dikeh – Bobrisky

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

April 14, 2023.

Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, popular crossdresser, has said that he regrets falling out with actress and his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh.

In a recent interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, Bobrisky said he misses their friendship.

The former best friends fell out two years ago and had a public fight on social media that took so many by surprise because of how close they were.

In his interview with Toke, Bobrisky was asked if there is anyone he has fallen out with that he regrets. Responding, he said ;

’I think Tonto”

Asked if he misses their friendship, he said:

‘’I miss it so much Tonto is like my sister. After we fell out, two or three months, I started missing her because she is always there for me. One of the reasons why I miss the friendship is because before I became so famous, she was the only person that was there. She does not judge, she does not care. She goes all out”, he said. (www.naija247news.com).

